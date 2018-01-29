Alabama man held in daughter's death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama man is being charged with capital murder in the death of his 20-month-old daughter.

Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa County homicide unit tells area media that 31-year-old Samuel Darrell Cabbil is being held in the death of Kandice Cabbil.

An investigation began after the girl was taken to a hospital emergency room by ambulance on Sunday night. Authorities say the man had called 911 to say he found the child unresponsive.

Hart says police suspected foul play almost immediately and took the father into custody on a traffic charge. Officers were charging him in the child's death on Monday.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether Cabbil has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

