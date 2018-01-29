Tuscaloosa authorities apprehend attempted murder suspect

Tuscaloosa authorities apprehended a suspect in an attempted murder case.
Officers went to the 2900 block of 19th Street on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect had been in a verbal argument over a female and the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to kill the victim.
He then fired one round hitting the victim. The suspect then ran from the scene.
Officers have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Reginald Dewayne Dixon.
Police took Dixon into custody on Monday afternoon.
Dixon is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $60,000 bond.
The 35-year-old victim was taken to DCH for treatment to a gunshot wound to the hip area. He is in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
