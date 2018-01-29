Jill: Temperatures take a nose dive on Tuesday

Temperatures will be above normal Monday afternoon and top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy from the northwest and a few clouds will pass by this evening. Monday night, the skies clear and temperatures cool into the middle and upper 20s.



Tuesday starts off frosty and temperatures will be below normal during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 20s, so if you are going to watch the Lunar Eclipse that will be at a max at 6:40 a.m., then you better bundle up. The moon will be in the process of setting so it might be tricky to see unless you have a clear view of the western horizon.



Temperatures will be warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday afternoon and sunshine will be abundant.



Our next system arrives on Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures look to remain above freezing so this will just be a rain event now.



There will be another round of rain late Saturday night into Sunday.



First Alert for many temperature variations over the next seven days.



