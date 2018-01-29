MLK Blvd. improvement project to get underway soon in Northport

Northport City leaders expect a project to improve MLK Boulevard in Northport to get underway in the next few months.

Mayor Donna Aaron expects a public meeting on the project to happen February 27. Aaron says the project is a joint effort between the Alabama Department of Transportation and the City of Northport.

"It's a $9 million dollar project that will provide some beautiful sidewalks, street lighting, and an improved roadway surface," Northport Council President Jay Logan said."We're looking forward to that getting kicked off and getting completed hopefully in the next couple years."

Aaron also said the project will involve straightening of the road and realignment of some intersections.

Aaron said all funding is in place for the project.

