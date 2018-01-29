MLK Blvd. improvement project to get underway soon in Northport

Tuscaloosa authorities are looking for an attempted murder suspect. Officers went to the 2900 block of 19th Street on a shooting call around 10:30 Sunday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities are looking for an attempted murder suspect. Officers went to the 2900 block of 19th Street on a shooting call around 10:30 Sunday morning.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities say the investigation in the death of a 20-month-old girl is now a capital murder case.More >>
Tuscaloosa authorities say the investigation in the death of a 20-month-old girl is now a capital murder case.More >>
The driver involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 Northbound in Shelby County early Monday has turned himself in, according to a family member of the victim.More >>
The driver involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 Northbound in Shelby County early Monday has turned himself in, according to a family member of the victim.More >>
Temperatures will be above normal this afternoon and top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, the skies clear and temperatures cool into the middle and upper 20s.More >>
Temperatures will be above normal this afternoon and top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, the skies clear and temperatures cool into the middle and upper 20s.More >>
Northport City leaders expect a project to improve MLK Boulevard in Northport to get underway in the next few months.More >>
Northport City leaders expect a project to improve MLK Boulevard in Northport to get underway in the next few months.More >>