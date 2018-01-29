Investigation into Tuscaloosa child's death is now a capital murder case

Tuscaloosa authorities say the investigation in the death of a 20-month-old girl is now a capital murder case.

Captain Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa police say they have a suspect in custody and are working to get a warrant.

Homicide Unit Investigators were asked to respond to DCH Sunday night on an infant death.

They learned the child had been brought to the hospital by ambulance from Broadmoore Gardens Apartments.

Investigators were told the child was found unresponsive by her father who contacted 911.

