Father faces capital murder charge in death of 20-month-old daughter

Tuscaloosa authorities say the father of a 20-month-old girl will be charged with capital murder in her death.

Captain Kip Hart with Tuscaloosa police says the victim has been identified as Kandice Cabbil. Her father, Samuel Darrell Cabbil, is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a charge of driving without obtaining a driver's license

Homicide Unit Investigators were asked to respond to DCH Sunday night on an infant death.

They learned the child had been brought to the hospital by ambulance from Broadmoore Gardens Apartments in the 3700 block of 3rd Avenue East in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators were told the child was found unresponsive by her father who contacted 911.

