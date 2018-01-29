Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

1 small eggplant, cut into 3/4 inch thick slices

1 cup dried bread crumbs, seasoned

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup spaghetti sauce

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a small bowl beat the egg and water together. Place the bread crumbs in shallow dish. Dip eggplant slices in egg mixture then in crumbs, being sure to coat thoroughly.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add eggplant slices and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden brown and tender. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over eggplant during last minute of cooking to melt.

While eggplant is cooking, combine spaghetti sauce and pepper flakes in a microwave-safe measuring cup. Cover with plastic wrap and cook at high power for 2 minutes or until heated through.

Top eggplant with sauce and Parmesan cheese and serve over your favorite pasta.

