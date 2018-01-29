Firefighters battle house fire in Brighton - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BRIGHTON, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer firefighters are trying to bring a house fire under control in Brighton.

The fire on Main Street started just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Neighbors tell WBRC no one was home.

