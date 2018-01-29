Firefighters battle house fire in Brighton

Alabama State Troopers and Alabaster police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning. Troopers found the man's body shortly after daylight.More >>
Bessemer firefighters are trying to bring a house fire under control in Brighton.More >>
We begin our Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 40s to 50s.More >>
Birmingham police say four males shot into a home and into vehicles on 19th Street in Ensley Sunday afternoon.More >>
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.More >>
