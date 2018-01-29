Troopers looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run on I-65 NB in Alabaster

Alabama State Troopers and Alabaster police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Troopers found the man's body shortly after daylight. They say it appears the man was crossing the interstate when he was struck.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who was driving a pearl white Hyundai Genesis that may have significant damage to its right front quarter panel and bumper.

The vehicle was traveling northbound headed towards Birmingham.

All lanes are now open.

Anyone with any information on the wreck is asked to call Alabama State Troopers' Birmingham post at 205-322-4691.

