Man, 46, hit and killed while crossing I-65 in Shelby Co.

The driver involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 Northbound in Shelby County early Monday has turned himself in, according to a family member of the victim.

The Shelby County Coroner's Office identifies the victim as Kyle Dewayne Mixon. He was 46.

Troopers found Mixon's body shortly after daylight on I-65 NB at the Alabaster exit. They say he was crossing the interstate when he was struck.

Investigators asked for the public's help in locating the driver who was driving a pearl white Hyundai Genesis that may have significant damage to its right front quarter panel and bumper.The vehicle was traveling northbound headed towards Birmingham.

The driver told troopers that he thought he hit a deer, according to the family member. It wasn't until he saw the news and called the police that he found out what happened.

Troopers say once the investigation is finished the findings will be presented to the Shelby County District Attorney.

