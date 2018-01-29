Mickey: A couple of freezing cold mornings ahead

We begin our Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 40s to 50s.

This afternoon we should see clearing skies, highs in the upper 50s and north winds around 5-10 mph with gusty winds.

Tonight is expected to be clear and cold with lows dropping into the 20s in many locations and only warming into the 40s Tuesday afternoon under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday morning looks to be another frigid one with morning temps again into the 20s but with highs rebounding into the 50s.

An approaching wet weather system looks to give us a chance of rain Thursday into Friday morning. Any wintry precipitation looks like it will stay well to the north of us with this system. We are not anticipating a lot of rainfall. Basically just look for scattered sprinkles.

The rain is expected to taper off Friday morning with Friday afternoon and evening expected to be dry.

The 1st half of our weekend is also expected to be dry as well with morning temps in the 20s Saturday and highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday brings another chance of rain our way with temps Sunday afternoon reaching the mid 40s.

