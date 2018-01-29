Police: Man fatally crashes while fleeing hit-and-run

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) - Police say a man fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run in Alabama crashed into a brick wall and died.

News outlets report the crash happened around midnight Saturday. Michael Jeffries with Midfield police says the man's vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run on Bessemer Super Highway, and the man lost control of his car while fleeing, hitting a brick building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffries said the driver of the other car was questioned at Midfield police headquarters. It's unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the initial hit-and-run.

The deceased man's name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.