Bruno Mars crashes rap's big party at the Grammys

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). Hillary Clinton appears on screen reading an excerpt from the book "Fire and Fury" during a skit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for "Damn" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for "Damn" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performanc...

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Bruno Mars is the big winner from Sunday's Grammy Awards, sweeping through the ceremony with wins in every category he was nominated in.

Mars took home six Grammys Sunday night, including the biggest honors - record and album of the year. Mars' late-show wins came after Kendrick Lamar dominated earlier portions of the evening, winning the first televised award after a blistering performance of songs from his album "DAMN."

Lamar won six awards Sunday, causing leading nominee Jay-Z to go home empty-handed.

The big wins for Mars were immediately second-guessed online, with some likening his wins to last year's wins by Adele over music by Beyonce.

