New Publix Pharmacy program offers 90-day prescriptions for $7.50

A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.

In a statement from Publix corporate offices in Atlanta, the retail chain explains, “Regardless of insurance coverage, Publix Pharmacy will dispense a select list of medications for the same out-of-pocket cost to help individuals get the medications they need to maintain or improve their current diagnosis.”

Pharmacy Manager Jeannie Grubbs of the Publix Vestavia Hills location says her passion for helping patients makes this program particularly meaningful.

“We know that if a patient is not adhering to a medication therapy, we’re going to see worsening conditions and maybe even readmission to the hospital,” said Grubbs. “If you can make a medication affordable to a patient, they’re going to get it, hopefully take it, and then we’re going to see a much better outcome for that patient. Honestly, that’s what this program is all about: getting the best outcome possible for the patient.”

Grubbs notes the rapidly changing landscape of healthcare in the United States, as well as persistent questions about insurance coverage, have made customers more apt to ask questions of their local pharmacist than they would have in decades past. Many wonder if generic prescriptions are available and if bypassing prescription insurance claims altogether may reduce their costs. Publix already offers nine medications for free to customers with prescriptions.

The new program builds on those free offerings and is called the ‘Next Best Thing to Free’ $7.50 Medication Program. It adds more than 30 of the most common prescriptions to their list of affordable medications at a cost of only $7.50 for a 90-day supply. If you are a Publix Pharmacy customer, the reduced price should be reflected in your next refill. If you are not a regular Publix Pharmacy customer, Grubbs suggests you bring your current medication bottle to your local Publix pharmacist.

To find out what medications are covered in the new program, and for more information on prescriptions Publix already offers for free, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.