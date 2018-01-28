Boutwell Auditorium to open as a warming station on Monday, Tuesday nights

Mayor Randall Woodfin plans to open Boutwell Auditorium as a warming station on Monday and Tuesday nights as temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s.

Officials say the warming station will open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. on both days.

Volunteers are needed to work shifts from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. If you would like to volunteer, follow this link to the Hands On Birmingham website to sign up.

Officials say two Birmingham restaurants connected to the nonprotfit organization Heart to Table will provide dinner on Monday and Tuesday. Supplemental foods will still be needed to help stretch those meals. Prepared soup, chili and sandwiches will be accepted.

Other needs for the warming station are bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products and travel size products, such as lotion, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and lip balm. No clothes or shoes are needed.

"It's important that the homeless and the heatless have a warm place to stay during these cold, winter nights. I'm glad that we will be able to offer the Boutwell again to those in need,'' Mayor Woodfin said.

