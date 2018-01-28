4 arrested following police chase in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

4 arrested following police chase in Ensley

Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police say four males shot into a home and vehicles on 19th Street in Ensley Sunday afternoon.

Officers were in the neighborhood and heard the gunshots.

Police pursued the car the suspects were fleeing in and stopped the vehicle at Avenue F and 15th Street.

All four males were detained.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting.

