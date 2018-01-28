Birmingham Firefighters extinguish house fire in Ensley

Birmingham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of Avenue South in Ensley.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the first level and extended to the second level.

Two people were home at the time and both made it out safely. They lost their dog in the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

