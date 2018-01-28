Nick Saban shows off his dance moves during a recruiting visit i - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nick Saban shows off his dance moves during a recruiting visit in LA

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Eddie Smith/Facebook Source: Eddie Smith/Facebook
(WBRC) -

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban dancing, you say?

Yes! It is true. Saban does the "Cupid Shuffle" and even smiles while doing it!

The father of cornerback recruit Eddie Smith posted the video on Saturday night during a recruiting visit, and Saban's moves don't disappoint!

See for yourself:

(Source: Eddie Smith/Facebook)

Pretty good, huh?

Keep on groovin' Nick!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly