Partial list of winners in top categories at the Grammys

By The Associated Press
Partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.
- Album of the year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Record of the year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "That's What I Like."
- Best new artist: Alessia Cara.
- Best pop solo performance: "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran.
- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.
- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.
- Best pop vocal album: "Divide," Ed Sheeran.
- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.
- Best alternative music album: "Sleep Well Beast," The National.
- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.
- Best rap song: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.
- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.
- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy," The Weeknd.
- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.
- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.
- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."
- Best country album: "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.
- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.
- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."
- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___
Online:
http://www.grammy.com
____
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.