Man fleeing scene of hit-and-run fatally crashes into brick structure

A fatal accident occurred in Midfield around midnight on Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Fairwood Road.

Police say a man fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Bessemer Super Highway lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a brick structure.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.