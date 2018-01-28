Man fleeing scene of hit-and-run fatally crashes into brick structure

Man fleeing scene of hit-and-run fatally crashes into brick stru - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

A fatal accident occurred in Midfield around midnight on Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Fairwood Road.

Police say a man fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Bessemer Super Highway lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a brick structure.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

