White roses top fashion statement on Grammys red carpet

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Stars turned out on the Grammys red carpet Sunday displaying white roses in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movements against sexual misconduct ahead of music's biggest night and what is usually the wildest display of fashion during awards season.

Rapper K. Flay, in a black tuxedo jacket, chose a Time's Up button instead but noted all such symbols are important expressions of solidarity for women.

Songwriter Diane Warren, a 15-time Grammy nominee, wore black and white and went her own way on symbols. She wore white gloves with "Girl" on one hand and "Power" on the other, explaining: "I didn't want to wear the rose. I'm a rebel."

Nominees The Secret Sisters went big with white roses, noting it's time for the music industry to step up.

Perhaps it was a New York vibe - the Grammys hadn't been held here in 15 years - that had a parade of music men opting for traditional black tuxedos and suits. Or perhaps the black, including sparkly star looks, was a holdover from the solidarity display in support of women sexual misconduct survivors at the recent Screen Actors Guild awards.

Many women also went for black, both edgy and chic.

