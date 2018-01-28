Wes: Rain moves out Sunday evening with gradual clearing and a drop in temperatures

We’re still seeing lots of rain on the radar Sunday afternoon, especially over west Alabama. This activity is still on track to slowly taper off from west to east through the early evening hours, with gradual clearing tonight and falling temperatures. A north wind has returned and this chilly breeze will bring colder air tonight as lows tumble into the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will remain above freezing, but you will need the jacket in the morning. We will enjoy a seasonable day tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the 50s.



COLDER AIR ARRIVES TUESDAY: The core of colder air will settle into the region by Tuesday and this will bring morning lows in the 20s with highs only in the 40s. So the d rop in temperatures will become more noticeable on Tuesday. We will also have lows in the freezing range early on Wednesday. I’m expecting more sunshine for Wednesday but wet weather will soon follow on Thursday.



RAIN RETURNS FOR THURSDAY/GROUNDHOG DAY: The next storm system will impact the state beginning on Thursday. I’m expecting increasing clouds with a chance of showers arriving in the afternoon. A period of light rain is expected for Thursday night and this will continue into the morning hours on Groundhog Day before tapering off. The clouds and elevated rain chance may work in favor of the Groundhog not seeing a shadow. So perhaps we could be in for early springtime weather this year?



WET WEATHER FOR NEXT SUNDAY? The long range data now suggests rain could return for next Sunday. While wet weather seems more favorable, there is disagreement in the type of setup with the GFS suggesting colder air could rush in and cause a brief transition to perhaps wintry precipitation, while the EURO is much warmer. I’m leaning in the direction of the EURO for now with all liquid precipitation as this system exits the state. We still have lots of time to watch this system so it will be interesting to see how the data trends over the coming days. For now we want to give you the FIRST ALERT for more rain. The pattern certainly looks active, which is good news with respect to the drought conditions that have returned to the state. I will be live at 9 p.m. with the latest on the weather changes for the new week. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. You can download our app by searching WBRC in your App Store.

