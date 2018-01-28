Fred: Rain ending with colder air to follow

Southwesterly winds continue to bring clouds and rain to the Southeast with heavier rain along the Gulf Coast. An area of low pressure is moving south and east and this will keep rain in the forecast for much of the reminder of the weekend. In addition, an area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf is still cutting off the heavier rain and instability for most of our state. The low of Mexico has will continued tracking north and east and rain across Central Alabama will taper from west to east this afternoon. Most of the rain will be out of East Alabama late this afternoon but there will be little temperature fluctuation due to the clouds and rain. Even with the frontal passage, temperatures won't be dramatically cooler Monday afternoon but the air will be a little cooler and considerably drier to begin the new work week. A fast moving Alberta Clipper will push a second cold front into the region Monday night and Tuesday. There will be just enough remnant moisture to provide a few clouds. Some forecast models might even suggest some wintry precipitation in areas to the north and east especially in the higher elevations in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. The only results from the frontal passage across Central Alabama, aside from the colder air, might be a light sprinkle or two as the front moves through. Although the effects of the Arctic air mass will be moderated Tuesday afternoon highs will only be around 45 with below freezing temperatures during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

Still this return to colder, drier air will be much less severe than the frigid temperatures earlier in January. However, with clear skies we lose what little heat we have been able to generate. During the day Tuesday and by early Wednesday morning temperature, readings will again be around 25. The below freezing conditions will begin to moderate as a southwesterly wind flow develops transporting moisture north and allowing for more moderate temperatures Wednesday afternoon with milder overnight lows to follow. Another Arctic front will move south accompanied by an area of low pressure bringing a good chance for rain Thursday and for Ground Hog Day Friday. Although there had been some question as to this system's ability to bring some wintry precipitation to North Alabama, the forecast models now seem to indicate any frozen precipitation will remain to our north across Tennessee and our temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing until late Friday night and by then the moisture will have exited the region. A reinforcing shot of cold air does arrive Friday night into Saturday but, again, not the extreme cold of earlier this winter. In fact, we see a rapid return to more southwesterly winds and with the warm, moist air again overspreading the region, rain chances return for the second half of next weekend.

