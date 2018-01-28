Fred: Rain continues today

One band of rain has moved south of the area but another band of precipitation along an advancing cold front just to the northwest continues pushing toward Alabama. This will keep our wet weather going but the rain will end with the frontal passage later today. Although winds will shift and come from the northwest tonight, the air which will overspread the state tonight and tomorrow is not as cold as we have seen earlier in the season. Highs Monday will range from 54-61 but a second cold front moves into the region late Monday. This "modified" Arctic air will drop temperatures to a few degrees below freezing by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be limited to around 45 Tuesday afternoon, still not as cold as some of the conditions we have experienced earlier this month. This latest cold snap won't last long and we will see a quick return to more moderate conditions. There is the possibility for a few showers developing as early as Wednesday night but temperatures will be well above freezing, so only rain is expected. Another weather disturbance will swing through the Southeast Thursday and Friday and with more moisture in place, rain chances will rise along and ahead of another approaching front. It will likely stall near the Gulf Coast before moving north as a warm front, which means increasing chances for rain next weekend.

