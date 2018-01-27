Woman helps 30 residents get to safety from Hoover apartment fire

A woman who’s responsible for helping at least 30 residents get to safety from an apartment fire in Hoover speaks out.?More >>
A woman who’s responsible for helping at least 30 residents get to safety from an apartment fire in Hoover speaks out.?More >>
Between 50 and 60 residents were displaced from their homes Saturday morning after a fire destroyed multiple apartment units in Hoover.More >>
Between 50 and 60 residents were displaced from their homes Saturday morning after a fire destroyed multiple apartment units in Hoover.More >>
A head-on collision Saturday night in Cullman County has killed two people, according to the coroner's office.More >>
A head-on collision Saturday night in Cullman County has killed two people, according to the coroner's office.More >>
The steadier rain Saturday night has shifted south of I-59, with scattered showers to the far northwest. Forecast data suggest the rain will fill in again across our area overnight as low pressure passes to our south.More >>
The steadier rain Saturday night has shifted south of I-59, with scattered showers to the far northwest. Forecast data suggest the rain will fill in again across our area overnight as low pressure passes to our south.More >>
Helena Fire says two people made it out of a home safely after a fire started there around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.More >>
Helena Fire says two people made it out of a home safely after a fire started there around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.More >>