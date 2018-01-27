2 dead after head-on collision in Cullman Co.

A head-on collision Saturday night in Cullman County has killed two people, according to the coroner's office.

The incident happened earlier tonight in the 16000 block of Highway 69 South in the Cold Springs community.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Department, Cullman EMA, and State Troopers are working the accident.

The Sheriff's Office says Highway 69 South at that location will be closed for an 'extended amount of time.'

If your travels take you that way this evening, you'll want to find an alternate route.

We'll update this story as we get more details.

