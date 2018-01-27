Wes: Light rain expected overnight into Sunday; Freezing temps return mid-week

The steadier rain Saturday night has shifted south of I-59, with scattered showers to the far northwest. Forecast data suggest the rain will fill in again across our area overnight as low pressure passes to our south. So we will continue to mention a good chance of rain through Sunday morning. This will begin to slowly taper off from west to east by lunchtime. I would factor in some extra drive time for church in the morning because of the wet roads. Rain amounts will be very light, with totals generally in the less than half inch range. The rain will taper off Sunday evening and it’s going to feel colder as temperatures tumble into the 40s.

COLDER AIR ARRIVES EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will start off the work-week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Monday. Then another surge of colder air is set to arrive on Tuesday. This will bring an increasing north wind, with highs only in the 40s. The dry weather will continue with lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have freezing temperatures at night, with lows back in the 20s.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN ON THURSDAY: The next change we see on the horizon will arrive on Thursday as another rainmaker impacts the state. Showers are expected to return on Thursday and continue into the day on Friday. So I’m betting the local groundhog does not see his shadow. This will be a rainmaker and not a snow maker, with surface temperatures expected to remain well above freezing. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday but we will be in for a chilly rain on Friday as highs struggle to top the mid-40s. We will enjoy some quiet weather next weekend but the pattern will stay a bit active as another system could the state around the February 5th/6th time frame.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.