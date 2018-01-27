House fire under investigation in Helena - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire under investigation in Helena

HELENA, AL (WBRC) -

Helena Fire says two people made it out of a home safely after a fire started there around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say two relatives of the homeowners and pets made it out of the home after a fire started.

The fire department believes the fire started in the attic or rear of the chimney. They say the home is a total loss. No specific cause has been identified yet.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, but he is OK.

