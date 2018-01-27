Hoover apartment fire displaces more than 30 residents

At least 30 residents were displaced from their homes Saturday morning after a fire destroyed multiple apartment units in Hoover.

The Rocky Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene on Rime Village Drive at Centennial Drive Saturday morning around 9 a.m. They requested assistance from Hoover, Vestavia, and Birmingham fire departments.

When they arrived, three units were fully involved and the fire had extended into the attics of those units.

There were no injuries. A cause has not been released yet.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.