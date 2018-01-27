Toys "R" Us location at The Summit will not be closing

A sign at the Summit Toys "R" Us location saying they won't be closing as previously announced. (Source: Sherea Harris/WBRC)

According to employees and a sign posted at The Summit location of Toys "R" Us in Birmingham, the store will not be closing as previously announced by their corporate office.

The Toys "R" Us website and restructuring documents have not yet been updated to reflect this change, but employees at the store tell WBRC they were notified Friday that the store would remain open.

Earlier this week, Toys "R" Us announced they would be closing more than 180 stores as part of a bankruptcy and restructuring.

