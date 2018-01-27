Wes: More rain overnight & Sunday AM; Colder air arrives next week

This afternoon, we are tracking a large shield of rain that stretches roughly along and south of the I-59 corridor. Rain amounts so far have been very light, generally less than a quarter inch. It’s going to take a while for this system to clear the area, so plan on more rain for the remainder of the afternoon, overnight, and morning hours Sunday.

The rain should begin to taper off with gradual clearing after 9 a.m. Sunday, from west to east. I’m expecting rain totals in the less than half inch range. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday, with overnight lows in the 30s.

COLDER AIR ARRIVES EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will start off the work-week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Monday. Then another surge of colder air is set to arrive on Tuesday. This will bring an increasing north wind, with highs only in the 40s. The dry weather will continue however, lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have freezing temperatures at night, with lows back in the 20s.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN ON THURSDAY: The next change we see on the horizon will arrive on Thursday as another rainmaker impacts the state. Showers are expected to return on Thursday and continue into the day on Friday. So I’m betting the local groundhog does not see his shadow. This will be a rainmaker and not a snowmaker, with surface temperatures expected to remain well above freezing. Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday but we will be in for a chilly rain on Friday as highs struggle to top the mid 40s. We will enjoy some quiet weather next weekend but the pattern will stay a bit active as another system could the state around the February 5th/6th timeframe.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.