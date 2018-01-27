Gronkowski at Patriots practice after concussion protocol

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, catches a pass in front of Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) during the second half of an NFL divis...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tight end Rob Gronkowski was back on the field Saturday, returning from concussion protocol as the New England Patriots prepare for the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady was also on the field, gripping a football without a glove on his right hand. Brady required stitches in his throwing hand and thumb after an injury in practice last week. The quarterback missed parts of practices leading to the AFC title game but was able to play.

Gronkowski and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise were in uniform and participated in the team stretching period that is open to reporters. Both missed two practices this week while progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.

The team is not required to release another injury report until Wednesday. The Patriots are to leave for Minneapolis on Sunday. They face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.