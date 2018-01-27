Teen dead after single-vehicle crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
HAMILTON, AL (WBRC) -

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Nauvoo teen on Old Highway 78 near Hickory Hill Road Saturday morning around 6:44 a.m. 

The victim was killed when his 1999 Ford truck left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

