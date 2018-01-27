Fred: Rain expected through Sunday

Light patches of rain began moving across Central Alabama during the early morning hours and moisture will gradually increase today but the system does not appear capable of producing widespread heavy rainfall totals. Generally totals will only amount to one-tenth of an inch or less. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 60 despite the clouds and rain. Tonight there will be two areas of rain. The northern area will be along and in advance of a cold front. It will approach Northwest Alabama during the early morning hours while the southern shield of rain will move into Southeast Alabama. Temperatures will remain mild, generally in the 51-54 degree range. Tomorrow a weak wave of low pressure will move along the Alabama Gulf Coast enhancing rainfall chances again but heavy rainfall totals are not expected. Late in the day, a shift to a more northwesterly wind flow will push a cold front south only producing a few additional showers as it moves from northwest to southeast. We will see areas of showers continuing during at least parts of the day Sunday with more rain in the east than the west. Conditions dry quickly as rain chances diminish during the afternoon and we still see less than an inch across the area. At first, the air behind the front is not especially cold and lows Monday morning will only be around 38 with a few lingering clouds in East Alabama.

Highs to begin the work week will be a little closer to seasonal averages, generally ranging from 54 -57. The fast moving Clipper System will bring a second cold front into the area late Monday afternoon and Monday night. There is some modified Arctic air behind the front and overnight lows will again be below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As the cold air moves in, highs will only be around 45 Tuesday afternoon despite the sunshine. The cold snap will be short lived as warm air again overspreads the region beginning Wednesday. We could even see a few showers developing late Wednesday night. The better rain chances come Thursday, particularly Thursday night with just enough lingering moisture. The arrival of colder air begins on Friday to bring a brief mixture of wintry precipitation as far south as Cullman on Groundhog Day. Most of us; however, will see only a chilly rain with precipitation ending before the cold air returns by next weekend. In fact, the cold front which moves through is showing signs of stalling near the Gulf Coast, then moving back north as a warm front, which could bring back a chance for rain next weekend. Here's hoping for a cloudy Groundhog Day Friday. Couldn't we all use at least the promise of an early Spring?

