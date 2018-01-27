Child seriously injured in Birmingham apartment fire

Birmingham Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 900 block of 46th Place North Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Harold Watson, a Birmingham officer and a bystander attempted to rescue a mother and child from the fire. All four individuals suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the child suffered life-threatening injuries.

The police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and was released.

It is not clear at this time what caused the fire.

Check back for more updates.

