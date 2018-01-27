Child, Birmingham officer transported to hospital after fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Child, Birmingham officer transported to hospital after fire

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
and Clare Huddleston, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC) (Source: Clare Huddleston/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 900 block of 46th Place North Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Harold Watson, a Birmingham officer and a bystander attempted to rescue a mother and child from the fire. All four individuals suffered smoke inhalation and were transferred to the local hospital. The child also suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear at this time what caused the fire.

Check back for more updates.

