Child, Birmingham officer transported to hospital after fire

Birmingham Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 900 block of 46th Place North Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Harold Watson, a Birmingham officer and a bystander attempted to rescue a mother and child from the fire. All four individuals suffered smoke inhalation and were transferred to the local hospital. The child also suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear at this time what caused the fire.

