BPD investigating body found in Woodlawn

Birmingham police are actively investigating a body found in a bus stop shelter in Woodlawn.

The bus stop is located near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 67th Street North.

According to Clare Huddleston, the gender of the deceased is male.

Capt. Sean Edwards stated it could have been a possible overdose. Another male at the location was taken to UAB Hospital.

