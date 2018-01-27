Fred: A rainy weekend ahead

Overall a wet pattern is shaping up for the weekend. Rain will continue on and off through late Sunday afternoon. More of the the rain will be along the Gulf Coast, which means our rainfall totals will be limited but almost everyone gets some rain. It will not be enough rain to provide substantial relief for the developing drought across the region. A continued easterly wind flow will also limit instability and thunderstorm development. Today's rain will move southwest to northeast. The best rain chances begin in West Alabama and coupled with a cold front and area of low pressure, more showers will begin in Northwest Alabama later this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s inside rain areas while we will see 60 degree readings outside the rain. Rain will remain likely Sunday but should come to an end by Sunday night as drier air moves into the area.

Drier northwesterly winds will return as a second cold front accompanied by Arctic air dropping lows into the 20s Monday night and limiting highs to the 40s Tuesday. However, this latest cold snap will be short lived as warm air again overspreads the region Wednesday. Moisture will return ahead of the next cold front bringing more rain chances Thursday. This front will move through the region Thursday night and Friday. Behind the front, there could still be some precipitation and with colder air moving in, we could see a wintry mix across North Alabama. There is still a chance the moisture will be gone before the cold air arrives.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.