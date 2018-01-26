Sam's Club officially closes in Irondale

It is officially closing time for the Sam’s Club in Irondale. The store is one of 60 that Walmart chose to close earlier this month after doing performance reviews of its stores

The parking lot was virtually empty Friday afternoon at Sam’s on Grants Mill Road. The store has been downsizing its inventory since Walmart announced it was closing this location earlier this month.

"We're hoping to make something good out of a bad situation,” Irondale Mayor Charles Moore said.

The city relied on more than a million dollars in sales tax revenue from the store. Moore says he's looking at any and every opportunity to find another business. Walmart has assured the city it will aggressively market this property for them. Moore and others would like to see a grocery store there because he says the nearest grocery store is ironically Walmart.

"From day one we started getting calls from people with interest. It's a unique property. It's a large building, so its going to take a special vision or tenant to be able to utilize it. One of the buzz words around here is people want a grocery store. Sam’s served as that for us as best as it could,” Moore said.

We’re told due to the financial loss, some city projects will more than likely be put on hold because the search to fill Sam’s' now takes priority.

"There were certain things that we've been working on and we'll continue to be working on those simultaneously but this one has risen to the top,” Moore said.

There is a town hall meeting next Tuesday and you can bet the Sam's closing with lead that discussion. The mayor and council want opinions from the public as they search to find something to fill that empty building.

