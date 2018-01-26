Two Tuscaloosa City Schools make failing schools list, officials speak out

Tuscaloosa City School officials are speaking out for the first time since two of their schools made the 2018 failing schools list.

75 total schools are on the list, the bottom 6 percent of schools based on test scores.

While University Place Elementary school was taken off the failing schools list this year, Paul W. Bryant High School was added.

In addition, Central High school made the list again.

The superintendent recognizes the problem but said he's not a fan of the failing school label.

“Do we need to make progress rapidly? Absolutely. But are they failing? No, our teachers are not failing - our students are not failing,” said Dr. Mike Daria Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent.

Some parents seem to agree.

“Certainly doesn't give the whole story that's the biggest problem it gives a one-sided dimensional impression to school that has a lot going on,” said Sarah Riches.

Sarah Riches' son is a part of the IB program at Central High school - a high-intensity writing, literacy, and community involvement program that she said teachers are a big part of why it's thriving.

“Knowing individual employees at Central, I know there's a lot of energy there are people that care a lot so I feel frustrated for them,” said Riches.

Dr. Daria explains they are currently taking a look at what's not working in the classrooms to form a strategy plan, however, he questions how the state measures a school's success.

“The evaluation of our schools and evaluation of our students and our teachers is more than a test given on one day. We are not running away from accountability our community deserves accountability deserves positive outcomes for our students,” said Daria.

“We could see this label as a time for the school to approach parents and say let’s work together,” said Riches.

Next month, the school district will present the results from Central High School quality review conducted by the state.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.