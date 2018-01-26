4 of 6 car theft suspects arrested, charged - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

4 of 6 car theft suspects arrested, charged

(Source: Birmingham PD) (Source: Birmingham PD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Four people suspected of stealing six vehicles from a CSX storage facility have been arrested by Birmingham Police.

They are identified as 20-year-old Branden Johnson, 21-year-old Lomax Phillips, and 21-year-old Keyshawn Paige. The fourth suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile who we will not identify because of his age.

All four are charged with theft of a motor vehicle with a bond of $100,000. They all are also facing criminal trespassing charges.

They are currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly