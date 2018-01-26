Police investigating after two women shot Friday evening

It is officially closing time for the Sam’s Club in Irondale. The store is one of 60 that Walmart chose to close earlier this month after doing performance reviews of its storesMore >>
Tuscaloosa City School officials are speaking out for the first time since two of their schools made the 2018 failing schools list.More >>
The rain is coming and gradually moving into the state. Overnight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with only a small chance of rain late. Expect lows around 46.More >>
Four people suspected of stealing six vehicles from a CSX storage facility have been arrested by Birmingham Police.More >>
Officials with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a double shooting they say happened Friday evening.More >>
