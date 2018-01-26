Police investigating after two women shot Friday evening - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Officials with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a double shooting they say happened Friday evening.

According to police, two women were shot in a parking lot in the 2000 block of 22nd Street Ensley.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified. Police continue to investigate.

