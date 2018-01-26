Victims, suspect in Attalla double homicide identified

A capital murder charge has been filed in the deaths of two Attalla men.

Two men found in an apartment they shared on U.S. Highway 11 Wednesday night.

The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Joseph Randel Brown.

Police Chief Dennis Walker says the landlord was doing a welfare check when he found blood under the doorway.

The bodies of 59-year-old Joey Alan Walker and 49-year-old Joseph Whisenant were found under some clothing.

Chief Walker has not given a motive or the cause of the two men's deaths.

He says in addition to the capital murder charge, Brown will also be charged with two counts aggravated animal cruelty for killing two dogs, and one count burglary first.

He says the Etowah County Sheriff's and D.A.'s offices, the JSU Center for Applied Sciences and the Rainbow City Police Department all assisted in the case.

