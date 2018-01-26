Birmingham Fire investigating fire at apartment building - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Nob Hill Lane Friday evening.

We're told two units were impacted. Luckily, no one was home during the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

