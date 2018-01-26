$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange

A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017. The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.More >>
A private investigator accused of trying to steal President Donald Trump’s tax returns by hacking a Department of Education website was placed on house arrest Wednesday rather than having his bond revoked as prosecutors requested.More >>
