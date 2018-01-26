Four families close on first Birmingham Land Bank properties

When you look at one particular house in East Lake, you may only see overgrown brush, cluttered rooms, and a cracking roof.

But when Tiffani Crenshaw looks at it, she sees hope.

“It may not look that way right now, but I really see someone's able to get in here, take care of it,” she says.

She's one of four Birmingham residents that closed on properties Friday that fall under the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. There's more than 10,000 in all.

“These properties sit abandoned, and they're overgrown lots, structures that have been condemned,” says Eric Fancher, the administrator of the Land Bank. “It's unfair to all of the citizens to look next door and see these properties just languishing, but no ability to take control.”

Reducing blight was one of the reasons the program started in 2014. It's faced some hurdles along the way, but those have been cleared.

Now citizens can apply to purchase the properties and bring new life like Tiffani Crenshaw plans to do with her home that used to be a drug house.

“I think once you get individuals that care about the community, all that drug activity, things like that, cease,” Crenshaw says.

“I heard a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a little piece of Birmingham I could take and beautify,” says Randi Revill.

It’s what she wants to do with the piece of land she bought in the Crestwood community. Her first plan is to clear the brush.

“Once we flatten a fair amount of the earth, plant bulbs, and plant tulips. There's nothing more beautiful,” she says.

Those who apply to purchase the properties must outline what they plan to do with it and there are provisions in the deed that make sure they adhere to those plans.

If you'd like to learn more about the program, just go to www.birminghamlandbank.org.

