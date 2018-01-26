Family of man who died after stun gun used on him speaks out

The family of a man who died after being stunned by Etowah County deputies is speaking out about the events leading up to his death.

Tasha Branch is a cousin of victim Shane McKinney, but she says they were close growing up.

She takes issue with reports McKinney was harassing people in the parking lot just before he was tased.

Branch says her cousin had a history of mental illness and says the family tried earlier to get help from the Gadsden and Rainbow City Police Departments.

She says McKinney thought his brother and sister were going to kill him and claimed he himself had already been killed and came back to life.

"He was sick, we tried to get him help. And he would not, he would not accept the treatment. And it's just unfortunate that in some cultures, that mental illness is seen as shameful, and people do not get the help that they need," said Shane's cousin Tasha Branch.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin declined to comment on Branch's account of what happened.

Branch made it clear to us, however, that she isn't blaming the deputies who tased her cousin and says the family has no complaints about the handling of the investigation.

