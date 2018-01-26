CNHI publishing company forms regional editor system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama-based publishing company CNHI has announced that it is restructuring its leadership.

CNHI says in a Friday statement that it is moving to a regional editor system for its more than 100 community newspapers. The company says it has been working on the regional structure for six months.

CNHI Senior Vice President for News Bill Ketter says the new system will allow the papers to collaborate more. Regional editors will work with local editors to deliver content.

Sunbury (Pennsylvania) Daily Item editor Dennis Lyons will become the national editor and work with nine regional editors.

Valdosta (Georgia) Daily Times editor James Zachary will become the deputy national editor and regional editor for papers in North Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

