Tip leads to 2 women's bodies, 1 in freezer, 1 in pond

An almond orchard in California became a crime scene Thursday night. (KMAX/KOVR/CNN)

ARBUCKLE, CA (KMAX/KOVR/CNN) - A suspect is facing homicide charges after the grisly killings of two women.

Their bodies were found at an almond orchard property Thursday night.

Investigators located one woman's body in a pond, another woman's body in a freezer, which was inside the living room of a home on the property.

"It's a box-style freezer that would be in a garage," Lt. Mark Contreras of Colusa County Sheriff's Office said of the freezer where one woman's body was found.

He said deputies first learned about the grisly scene from a phone call from someone who claimed to have been on the property who described a suspicious scene.

A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.

"They were currently known to be here at this residence, staying on and off," Contreras said.

The body in the freezer has been identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Lynn Taylor, while 25-year-old Jessica Lyn Mazak's body was found in the pond.

Contreras said both were likely murdered within 24 hours before their bodies were found.

Deputies located the suspect in Colusa, about a 15-minute drive from the crime scene. They brought him to the sheriff's department for questioning.

Investigators then arrested their suspect, Martin Ehrke, and charged him with killing both women.

Ehrke is the son of the almond orchard property owner.

"It's going to be hard on this community for a while," Contreras said. "It's a small community; everybody knows everybody."

