YMCA to take over Hoover Schools after-school care

The Hoover School system is turning over it’s after-school care to the YMCA.

School leaders say there will be added educational benefits. However, there will also be added costs for parents.

"The program that the YMCA has, curriculum-wise, is absolutely exceptional. And is certainly superior to what we are doing in Hoover right now with our after-school program,” said Kathy Murphy, during Monday’s board meeting.

Murphy said she didn't go looking for the program and at first even resisted. Then she started to see what it had to offer.

"All children in our care will have the opportunity to reach their full potential. We do that by making sure our program is inclusive of significant proven practices around academic achievement. We also have a very intentional health and wellness program," said Dan Pile, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham.

However, the program will mean additional costs for parents. They’ll now pay $259 per month, per child. The school system had been charging $200.

"But it's required to for us to achieve these measurable outcomes," said Pile.

He also added the YMCA is committed to making sure no child is excluded.

"To make sure that children have access and household income will not be a factor in their participation,” said Pile.

The YMCA makes that happen through scholarships and other programs.

The after-school program will still be based in the schools so that the kids will not have to travel.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.